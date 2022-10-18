Attack of the Kamikaze drones: Russia's Iranian wildcard in Ukraine war

As loses ground in the northeast and south of Ukraine, it has switched to drones to strike tactical and civilian targets. An attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday was carried out by the Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone, popularly dubbed the Kamikaze drone.

Here’s a look at what we know about the drones:

What are the Shahed-136 drones?

Also known as “loitering missiles” Shahed-136 assault drones are portable, small, and easy to launch. They can wait for some time in the vicinity of probable targets and strike only when a target is identified. The suicide drones then dive and explode on impact.

It has a triangular wing, carries a warhead of nearly 80 pounds, and possesses a reported range of up to 1,500 miles, which means it can also be launched far from the front.

The drones are slow-moving, noisy, and can only fly at a low altitude, making them easy targets for conventional air defenses, according to media reports.

Why Iranian drones?

While the Iranian drone’s payloads are small, their precision targeting gives it a potentially devastating effect, the 'New York Times' (NYT) reported. Flying autonomously, these drones reduce Russia’s losses in manned aircraft and personnel. Their ability to loiter and target precisely also reduces the risk to its ground troops.

Although Iran has officially denied supplying with the weapons, the NYT reported that the first shipment was delivered in August. These drones have so far been used for bombing northeastern Ukraine, Kyiv, and outlying cities like Bakhmut.

Ukraine, too, has flown drones supplied by Turkey and the United States, targeting Russian tanks and grounded missile systems.

Implications for the Russian invasion

Russia’s use of drones over the last three months of its sustained bombing in is a sign that its running low on precision-guided weapons, several analysts have pointed out. Agency reports have also pointed to Ukraine’s high success in shooting down the drones, while also highlighting Russia’s large cache of the devices which, so far, gives them the edge in their dive-bombing campaign.