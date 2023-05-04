close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

E-cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai, say police

Banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 lakh were seized from a shop in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday

Press Trust of India Thane
E-cigarettes on verge of being banned: Is end of choice the start of safe?

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 lakh were seized from a shop in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The raid was carried out by the police's Anti Narcotics Cell on May 3 and an offence has been registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, the Kharghar police station official said.

No arrest has been made so far and a probe into the e-cigarette sourcing and supply network was underway, he added.

Electronic-cigarettes are battery-operated devices that produce aerosol by heating a solution containing nicotine, which incidentally is the addictive substance in combustible cigarettes.

As per the law, the production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale of e-cigarettes is a cognisable offence punishable with imprisonment of up to one year and/or fine of Rs 1 lakh for first offence.

Storage of e-cigarettes is punishable with a jail term of six months and/or fine of Rs 50,000.

Also Read

In a first, New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes

The addiction stigma

Mumbai court orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest

Mumbai court issues release memo for Gautam Navlakha's house arrest

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC grants bail to three security guards

Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius

HC asks Delhi govt to respond to attack on team rescuing child labourers

Net users in India access news online, trust key to drive consumption: Rpt

Kaladan project: India flags off shipment for Sittwe Port in Myanmar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : e-cigarettes Navi Mumbai Maharashtra

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dabbawala, architect, actors: Indians invited to King Charles' coronation

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort
4 min read

NYT running smear campaign against India: Union minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

Strong interest globally in learning from India's growth journey: Vaishnaw

v
2 min read

14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform

14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform
3 min read

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

LIVE: NCLT reserves its order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution

flight
2 min read

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon