E-cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 lakh seized in Navi Mumbai, say police

Banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 6.44 lakh were seized from a shop in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The raid was carried out by the police's Anti Narcotics Cell on May 3 and an offence has been registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, the Kharghar police station official said.

No arrest has been made so far and a probe into the e-cigarette sourcing and supply network was underway, he added.

Electronic-cigarettes are battery-operated devices that produce aerosol by heating a solution containing nicotine, which incidentally is the addictive substance in combustible cigarettes.

As per the law, the production, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale of e-cigarettes is a cognisable offence punishable with imprisonment of up to one year and/or fine of Rs 1 lakh for first offence.

Storage of e-cigarettes is punishable with a jail term of six months and/or fine of Rs 50,000.

Also Read In a first, New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes The addiction stigma Mumbai court orders release of activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest Mumbai court issues release memo for Gautam Navlakha's house arrest Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC grants bail to three security guards Delhi sees coldest day in May in 41 yrs; min temp dips to 15.8 deg Celsius HC asks Delhi govt to respond to attack on team rescuing child labourers Net users in India access news online, trust key to drive consumption: Rpt Kaladan project: India flags off shipment for Sittwe Port in Myanmar