Kaladan project: India flags off shipment for Sittwe Port in Myanmar

A vessel containing 1,000 metric tonnes of cement was flagged off from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata to officially kick-start the operation of Sittwe Port in Myanmar.
The project is part of the $484-million Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), and has been built under grant assistance from India. The primary aim of the project has been to create an alternative route to connect northeast and mainland India.
So far, the narrow Siliguri Chicken’s Neck corridor is the only feasible route for transportation.
“The Kaladan Project is a live example of the co-operation and commitments between India and Myanmar. This strategic and important route will further enhance trade, commerce and economic ties with Myanmar, our north-eastern states and South Asian countries.” Minister of state for ports, shipping, and waterways, Shantanu Thakur, said at the event.
The vessel will make a five-day voyage to reach Sittwe on May 9.
Sittwe Port has been developed under a framework agreement between India and Myanmar for the construction and operation of a multimodal transit transport facility on Kaladan river connecting the port with Mizoram.
The port connects to Paletwa in Myanmar through an inland waterway and from Paletwa to Zorinpui in Mizoram through a road component, the shipping ministry said.
“The port will open up new opportunities for trade and transit from and to Myanmar, particularly the Rakhine State and further enhance trade and commerce between the two countries and the wider region,” the ministry’s statement said.