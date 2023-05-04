Kaladan project: India flags off shipment for Sittwe Port in Myanmar



The project is part of the $484-million Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), and has been built under grant assistance from India. The primary aim of the project has been to create an alternative route to connect northeast and mainland India. A vessel containing 1,000 metric tonnes of cement was flagged off from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata to officially kick-start the operation of Sittwe Port in Myanmar.



“The Kaladan Project is a live example of the co-operation and commitments between India and Myanmar. This strategic and important route will further enhance trade, commerce and economic ties with Myanmar, our north-eastern states and South Asian countries.” Minister of state for ports, shipping, and waterways, Shantanu Thakur, said at the event. So far, the narrow Siliguri Chicken’s Neck corridor is the only feasible route for transportation.



Sittwe Port has been developed under a framework agreement between India and Myanmar for the construction and operation of a multimodal transit transport facility on Kaladan river connecting the port with Mizoram. The vessel will make a five-day voyage to reach Sittwe on May 9.

