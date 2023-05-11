EAM Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, discusses issues of interest

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interests while expressing satisfaction at the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Jaishankar, who arrived here in the evening to attend the '6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023', also conveyed personal greetings and warm regards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Bangladesh counterpart.

"Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. Conveyed personal greetings and warm regards of PM @narendramodi. The guidance and vision of our leaders continues to strengthen India-Bangladesh Maitri," Jaishankar tweeted.

Prime Minister Hasina's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told PTI that the minister paid a courtesy call on the Bangladesh leader and during the talks they both "expressed satisfaction at the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields."



Karim said that the minister discussed with the Prime Minister about the South Asian regional economy amid the emerging situation in the backdrop of the post-Covid world and the Ukraine conflict.

The Prime Minister expected India to make significant contributions for advancing the interest of the people of the developing countries alongside the least developed country (LDCs), he added.

Earlier, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam received Jaishankar at the airport upon his arrival.

Also Read Bangladesh will move forward to become developed country: Sheikh Hasina India, Bangladesh pledge to work to curb terrorism as envoy meets PM Hasina Oil pipeline with India to play vital role in fuel security: Bangladesh PM Evil forces hatching conspiracies against Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister Road projects under HAM face funding, execution challenges: Report UK supports priorities set by India during G20 presidency: British envoy Documentary row: BBC says court doesn't have jurisdiction to try case AP govt spending 7.3% of state budget on healthcare, says top official Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his 'Jan Sangharsh Padyatra'

"Reached Dhaka. Thank Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh @MdShahriarAlam for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting colleagues and friends from across the world at the Indian Ocean Conference," Jaishankar tweeted soon after landing here.

Alam, in a tweet after receiving the Indian foreign minister, said, Looking forward to his exchanges and share ideas for greater regional prosperity."



"Always a pleasure to welcome Dr S Jaishankar, who has always supported IOC (Indian Ocean Conference)," he added.

The India Foundation, in association with Bangladesh's foreign ministry, has organised the sixth edition of the Indian Ocean Conference 2023' with its theme, Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future".

The two-day meeting aims to deliberate upon the prospects of regional cooperation, a statement by the India Foundation said.

Prime Minister Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the conference and Jaishankar is set to deliver the keynote address.

According to officials, the conference would bring together a luminary gathering of key stakeholders to chart the roadmap for strengthening the Indian Ocean Region.

It will be attended by President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Maldivian Vice President Faisal Naseem, and several ministers from across the world, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) was started in 2016 and in the last six years, has emerged as the "Flagship Consultative Forum" for countries in the region over regional affairs.