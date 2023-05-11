close

Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his 'Jan Sangharsh Padyatra'

The DGP,RPF has also been asked to ensure the safety of Pilot's train journey

IANS Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will get CRPF security cover during his 'Jan Sangharsh Padyatra' being taken out from Ajmer to Jaipur May 11 to May 15.

CRPF troopers, both in uniform and in plain clothes, who will walk along with Pilot in the padyatra.

The complete schedule of Pilot's yatra from May 11 to May 15 has been sent by the Union Home Ministry to DGP, Rajasthan and DGP, RPF. A letter has also been issued to the state's IG, Security, the Police Commissioner Jaipur and Ajmer Police SP.

Pilot has 'Y' category CRPF security across the country.

The Rajasthan Police chief and all concerned top police officers have been asked to cooperate fully with the CRPF regarding the security of Pilot, who is threatened by many terrorist organisations. Therefore, for his safety, strict security arrangements should be made as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The DGP,RPF has also been asked to ensure the safety of Pilot's train journey.

--IANS

arc/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot CRPF rajasthan Congress

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

