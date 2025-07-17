Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade experts

The early arrival of the monsoon has given a push to the tourism sector in Rajasthan.

According to trade experts, hotels across the state are busy and preparing for the main tourist season, from October to March, as they expect a big rush during this monsoon season.

President of Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, Hussain Khan, said that monsoon usually arrives in the state by the second or third week of July, but this year, due to the onset of rains in the last week of June, the entire state is attracting tourists early.

“During summer, the occupancy of hotels in