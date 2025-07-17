Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade experts

Early monsoon boosts tourism prospects in Rajasthan: Trade experts

According to trade experts, hotels across the state are busy and preparing for the main tourist season, from October to March, as they expect a big rush during this monsoon season

Rajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist
premium

Industry expert and inbound travel agent Sanjay Kaushik said they expect a jump in tourist arrivals by the end of this month due to good weather

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The early arrival of the monsoon has given a push to the tourism sector in Rajasthan.
 
According to trade experts, hotels across the state are busy and preparing for the main tourist season, from October to March, as they expect a big rush during this monsoon season.
 
President of Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, Hussain Khan, said that monsoon usually arrives in the state by the second or third week of July, but this year, due to the onset of rains in the last week of June, the entire state is attracting tourists early.
 
“During summer, the occupancy of hotels in
Topics : tourism sector rajasthan monsoons Indian travellers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon