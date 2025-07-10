Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: Details awaited

Earthquake

Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana at 9:04 am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.   The tremors were reported in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and adjoining areas. Tremors were also felt in Meerut and Shamli in western Uttar Pradesh, about 200 km from the epicenter in Jhajjar.
 
In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana."    According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV. It is categosied as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.  
Speaking to ANI about the strong tremors, a Ghaziabad resident said, "I had woken up just at the time when there was a jolt. I was scared. There was another earthquake just a few days ago. Delhi-NCR experiences earthquakes quite often. So, we should be mindful of safety and precautions..." 
Another resident in Ghaziabad said, "The tremors felt quite strong...I was at a shop when it hit, it felt as if someone was shaking the shop."
 
 
   

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

