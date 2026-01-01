Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED freezes fresh ₹192-cr deposits of WinZO in money laundering case

ED freezes fresh ₹192-cr deposits of WinZO in money laundering case

The company, the agency alleged, was in possession of users' monies worth ₹43 crore, even after the ban on real money online gaming by the Union government (in late 2024)

Winzo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has conducted searches at the accounting firm of real money online money gaming app WinZO and has frozen fresh bank deposits, mutual funds and fixed deposits worth ₹192 crore.

The raid at the office premises of the auditor was conducted on December 30.

During the search, the federal probe agency said in a statement, "proceeds of crime" (name for illicit funds under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) possessed by ZO Games Pvt. Ltd. (fully owned Indian subsidiary of Winzo Pvt. Ltd.) worth around ₹192 crore were frozen.

These funds are in the form of bank balances, fixed deposits and mutual funds, it said.

 

In November, the agency had arrested the founders of WinZO -- Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda following their questioning at the Bengaluru zonal office of the ED.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches property worth ₹150 crore near Buckingham Palace in London

L to R - Saumya Singh, Co-Founder, WinZO and Paavan Nanda, CEO & Co-Founder, WinZO at the Press Conference Unveiling The Indian Gaming Report 2025 in Mumbai on 30th April 2025. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

WinZO ED case: Saumya Rathore gets bail, Paavan Nanda denied in PMLA probe

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED issues notice to interrogate Ex-MLA in KFC loan misappropriation case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files final chargesheet naming 59 more in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case

Herald House

National Herald case: Delhi HC seeks response from Gandhis on ED plea

A Bengaluru court granted bail to Rathore a few days ago while a similar relief was denied to Nanda.

The ED had conducted the first round of raids in this case in November and had then said that bonds, fixed deposits and mutual funds worth about ₹505 crore "possessed" by WinZO Games were frozen by it.

Reacting to these charges then, a spokesperson for WinZO had said in a statement that "Fairness and transparency are core to how WinZO designs and operates its platform."  The ED has alleged that the company was engaged in "criminal" activities and "unscrupulous" practices as customers were made to play with bots, Artificial Intelligence (AI), algorithms and software named 'PPP, EP and Persona' and not humans, without being informed so.

"Winzo has also prevented/limited withdrawals of monies held by the customers in the wallets of Winzo Pvt Ltd. and it generated proceeds of crime in the form of 'Rake Commission' from the matches played by the bots with the real players on the Winzo app.

"In this manner, the company made winnings of around Rs177 crore from the bots between May 2024 to August 2025," according to the ED.

It added that funds of ₹557 crore were similarly generated between April 2022 and December 2023.

The company, the agency alleged, was in possession of users' monies worth ₹43 crore, even after the ban on real money online gaming by the Union government (in late 2024).

The ED had quantified the total proceeds of crime in this case at about ₹802 crore.

A part of these alleged illicit funds, according to the ED, has been taken out of India to the US and Singapore "under the garb of overseas investments".

Funds worth $54 million have been parked in their bank account in the US (bank account held in the name of WINZO US Inc.), which is a "shell" company since all the operations and day-to-day business activities, operation of bank accounts is done from India, the ED claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

2025 was 8th warmest year since 1901; extreme weather caused 2,760 deaths

CBDT, Tax

Punjab govt extends tax dues settlement scheme deadline till March 31

bihar election, bihar polls, voters

UP SIR: Permanent migration led to 28.8 mn uncollectable voter forms

Food delivery

Swiggy, Zomato see New Year's Eve order surge despite gig workers' strike

internship, jobs

PM Internship Scheme third pilot likely this month with programme tweaks

Topics : Enforcement Directorate money laundering case PMLA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon