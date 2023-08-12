ED produces Balaji before city court after custody ends, remand till Aug 25

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, before a sessions court here, after completion of its custody.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the ED, remanded him to judicial custody till August 25.

The judge had on August 7 permitted the ED to take custody of Senthil Balaji for 5 days for the purpose of interrogation in connection with the case. Since the custody came to an end on Saturday, the ED produced him before the judge.

Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

Also Read Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday? Appointment of ministers CM's sole prerogative, says DMK on Senthil Balaji SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday Doctors to be penalised for not prescribing generic drugs: NMC regulation Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for I-Day dress rehearsal on Sunday MCD to conduct cleanliness drive with daily inspection by councillors Punjab CM Mann to inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur on Aug 14 Parl functioned for less than half of scheduled time in Monsoon Session