ED produces Balaji before city court after custody ends, remand till Aug 25

Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case, before a sessions court here, after completion of its custody.
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the ED, remanded him to judicial custody till August 25.
The judge had on August 7 permitted the ED to take custody of Senthil Balaji for 5 days for the purpose of interrogation in connection with the case. Since the custody came to an end on Saturday, the ED produced him before the judge.
Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Tamil Nadu

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

