Punjab CM Mann to inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur on Aug 14

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur district on August 14, Health Minister Balbir Singh said here on Saturday.

At present, 583 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', including 403 in villages and 180 in cities, are operational in the state, he said.

More than 44 lakh people have availed the free services of these clinics and over 20 lakh medical tests have been conducted so far.

The AAP government had rolled out these clinics last year.

Singh further said the state government will also upgrade 40 government medical facilities -- 19 district hospitals, six subdivision hospitals and 15 community health centres -- in the state.

