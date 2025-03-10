Monday, March 10, 2025 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after Sunday's 'poor' levels

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' after Sunday's 'poor' levels

The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved to 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' early Monday after experiencing 'poor' levels the previous night

The improvement in air quality today is primarily attributed to favourable weather conditions

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Monday after deteriorating into the 'poor' category on Sunday evening. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 195 at 8 am on March 10, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Air quality across Delhi-NCR 
AQI levels improved across Delhi-NCR early Monday morning, shifting back to the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories. However, the region had experienced 'poor' AQI levels last night. Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 209, recorded at 4 pm on March 9.
 
In neighbouring areas, Gurugram in Haryana registered an AQI of 225, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQI levels of 124 and 142, respectively.
 
 
Grap Stage-I curbs reimposed 

On March 7, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reactivated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and NCR to prevent further deterioration of air quality.
 
This decision followed a review meeting by the Grap sub-committee, which assessed air quality trends and forecasts. Authorities attributed the worsening pollution levels to calm winds and unfavourable weather conditions.
 
To maintain air quality, the CAQM directed all relevant agencies to enforce and monitor Stage-I Grap measures. Residents have also been urged to follow the Grap citizen charter, which outlines individual actions to reduce pollution.
 
Improved AQI this morning 
The improvement in air quality today is primarily attributed to favourable weather conditions, including stronger winds. AQI levels are expected to remain in the 'moderate' category over the next week and may improve further after rainfall expected on March 14, which could help clear pollutants from the air.
 
AQI scale 
0-50: Good
51-100: Satisfactory
101-200: Moderate
201-300: Poor
301-400: Very Poor
401-500: Severe 
Delhi weather updates 
After a few days of chilly mornings and breezy conditions last week, temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi residents woke up to a misty morning on Monday.
 
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 15 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 32 degrees Celsius. Warm weather and a clear sky are predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity is 12 per cent, and the wind speed is 12 km/h.
         

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi weather

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

