ED raids Dulquer Salman, Prithviraj in Kerala luxury cars smuggling case

ED raids Dulquer Salman, Prithviraj in Kerala luxury cars smuggling case

Searches are based on inputs exposing a syndicate engaged in illegal import and registration of luxury cars such as Land Cruiser, Defender, and Maserati through the India-Bhutan/Nepal routes

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

The ED on Wednesday raided premises linked to actors Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman and Amit Chakkalackal and some others across Kerala as part of its investigation into a recent Customs case related to alleged smuggling of luxury vehicles from Bhutan to India, official sources said.

The searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also covered certain vehicle owners, auto workshops, and traders in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam and Coimbatore.

A total of 17 premises are being covered, the sources said.

The action is being taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in a recent case unearthed by the Customs related to alleged smuggling of high-end luxury vehicles and unauthorised foreign exchange dealings.

 

The searches are based on inputs exposing a syndicate engaged in illegal import and registration of luxury cars such as Land Cruiser, Defender, and Maserati through the India-Bhutan/Nepal routes, they said.

Preliminary findings, according to the officials, point at a Coimbatore-based network using forged documents (purporting to be from Indian Army, US Embassy, and MEA) and fraudulent RTO registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states.

The vehicles were later sold to high-net worth (HNI) individuals, including film personalities, at undervalued prices, they said.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

