Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / All hikers stranded in Tibetan blizzard on Mt Everest rescued: Officials

All hikers stranded in Tibetan blizzard on Mt Everest rescued: Officials

A total of 580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where local staff are organising their journey home

Mount Everest drones

Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng (Photo: DJI)

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of hikers who were caught in a deadly blizzard on the Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest since Saturday have reached safety, local officials said on Tuesday. Earlier official media reports said one hiker died.

All hikers and local hiking service personnel stranded by heavy snowfall in Dingri County, Xigaze City in southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, have reached safety, according to the local government.

A total of 580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely in Qudeng Township and nearby areas, where local staff are organising their return journeys in an orderly manner, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local government statement.

 

About a dozen hikers were escorted to a meeting point with the help of local teams carrying food, medicine, heating and oxygen supplies, the Xinhua report said.

Heavy snowfall began to hit Dingri on Saturday evening, affecting the hikers along mountain trails near Qudeng.

Also Read

Kami Rita Sherpa

Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita scales Everest for 31st time, breaks own record

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Security tightened in J&K's Rajouri after encounter with terrorists

bihar liquor ban

Liquor ban to land ceilings: Bihar's reform story resurfaces before polls

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

Centre to allow digital payments via biometric authentication from today

Bihar Youth

Bihar elections 2025: How the 2000 Jharkhand split reshaped Bihar's economy

The county government mobilised emergency teams to coordinate communication and relief efforts in the affected area. Dingri County on Sunday announced that several scenic areas, including the Mount Everest called Qomolangma in China scenic area, were temporarily closed due to heavy snowfall.

China is currently shut down for an eight-day holiday from October 1 onwards to celebrate the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival.

Thousands visited Tibet to celebrate the holidays.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Landslide, Uttarkhand Landslide

Landslide in Himachal kills 15 as bus crushed; PM condoles deaths

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Datanomics: Honour killing cases surged to six-year high in 2023premium

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

News highlights: Civil aviation minister denies any 'dirty business' in Air India crash probe

Fire in Hospital

Hospital fires expose deep safety lapses, weak enforcement across India

Supreme Court

Ink used in printing lottery tickets liable to tax, says Supreme Court

Topics : everest Mt Everest Mount Everest Hike Tibet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon