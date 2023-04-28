close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED seizes Rs 3.44-cr in money laundering case against online betting

The ED case of money laundering stems from an FIR of the Surat Police crime branch filed against the accused

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate, ED

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has frozen 93 bank accounts and seized Rs 3.44 crore as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an illegal online betting case in Gujarat.

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the federal agency on Thursday searched five accounts held at an IDFC First Bank branch in Surat.

The case pertains to alleged betting activities carried out through "fake and dummy" bank accounts by Harish alias Kamlesh Jariwala and others. The bets were being placed on mobile apps called CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com, the ED said in a statement.

Following the search in the bank, Rs 3.44 crore deposited in five accounts held by Mitalia Enterprise, R M Enterprise, D M Enterprises, Vishwakarma Traders and XBT Labs Pvt. Ltd. with IDFC First Bank has been frozen under the provisions of the PMLA, it said.

Further, 93 bank accounts, including the five bank accounts, "related and involved in layering/transfer of proceeds of crime have been ordered to be debit freezed", the probe agency said.

It is alleged that Jariwala as part of a "criminal conspiracy with Rushikesh Adhikar Shinde and Huzefa Kausar Masakarwala obtained identity documents of various people, prepared fake rent agreements in their names, obtained mobile phone SIM cards and licenses for dummy firms".

Also Read

Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise

ED freezes funds worth over Rs 51 cr in mobile apps money laundering case

ED attaches Rs 213 cr worth 'proceeds of crime' related to money laundering

Brazil misses out on Fifa world cup betting. What's India's wager?

In a U-turn, outstanding NRI deposits rise in October, shows RBI data

PM's Mann ki Baat led to increase in awareness about Ayush: Sonowal

IndiGo to operate flights from Jeddah to Delhi under Operation Kaveri

Sebi slaps fine of Rs 75 lakh on 15 entities for non-genuine trades

Gold declines Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams; silver tumbles Rs 570

Conducting caste-based survey no crime, says Bihar CM to opposers

The login IDs/passwords and SIM cards were sold to Masakarwala for transferring the funds obtained from illegal betting apps CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com and these bank accounts were opened in the names of "fictitious entities for routing and layering of money", it said.

The ED case of money laundering stems from an FIR of the Surat Police crime branch filed against the accused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate betting money laundering case

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Contracts of 3,112 dengue breeding checking staff renewed: Delhi mayor

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee fumigates near Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
3 min read

Need to rise above differences in order to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
1 min read

Govt making efforts to boost production, consumption of millet: Tomar

Image
3 min read

BJP, Cong seek EC ban on campaigning by leaders of other side in K'taka

Election Commission
5 min read

Banks need to support MSMEs, startups in northeast: DoNER min Reddy

MSMEs
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon