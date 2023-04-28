close

Gold declines Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams; silver tumbles Rs 570

Gold price declined Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gold and SIlver price today

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Gold price declined Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled Rs 570 to Rs 74,600 per kg.

"Domestic gold prices were trading lower on Friday, tracking overseas prices," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,982 per ounce and USD 24.82 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold price traded lower in Asian trading hour on Friday as recovery continued in dollar after US PCE data rose more than estimated," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold market Silver

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

