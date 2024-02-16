Ed Sheeran to Major Lazer, India's live music scene hits a crescendo

India’s live music scene is on fire. Last year, the country hosted over 20 events, with global megastars like Imagine Dragons, Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Deep Purple, 50 Cent, John Legend and Anne-Marie rocking the stage across cities. This year, the anticipation is off the charts, with Ed Sheeran, Marshmello and Illenium scheduled to perform in the country.

Lollapalooza 2024 has already set the beat. The two-day bonanza at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28 showcased a lineup featuring American pop rock bands such as The Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic, South Korean indie-rock band The Rose,