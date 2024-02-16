Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ed Sheeran to Major Lazer, India's live music scene hits a crescendo

Live entertainment and music shows are seeing a massive resurgence in India... This is not a one-time phenomenon but something we are witnessing over a vast spectrum, said Roncon, BookMyShow

G-Eazy during his performance in Gurugram on February 11 | Photo: Rishika Agarwal
Premium

G-Eazy during his performance in Gurugram on February 11 | Photo: Rishika Agarwal

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:13 PM IST
India’s live music scene is on fire. Last year, the country hosted over 20 events, with global megastars like Imagine Dragons, Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Deep Purple, 50 Cent, John Legend and Anne-Marie rocking the stage across cities. This year, the anticipation is off the charts, with Ed Sheeran, Marshmello and Illenium scheduled to perform in the country.

Lollapalooza 2024 has already set the beat. The two-day bonanza at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28 showcased a lineup featuring American pop rock bands such as The Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic, South Korean indie-rock band The Rose,

Also Read

World Cup tickets for IND vs ENG, IND vs NZ, IND vs SL up for grabs today

OnePlus launches its AI Music Studio to create and compose tracks using AI

Discounts, cashbacks galore: AU Small Finance Bank unveils festival offers

World Cup: BCCI confirms BookMyShow as official ticketing platform

Amid rising OTT, 98% of Indians still trust theatres for 'cinematic magic'

EAM Jaishankar holds meetings with US, UK counterparts in Germany

Extraordinary milestone: PM Modi praises on Ashwin's 500 Test wickets feat

Money laundering: ED makes 9th arrest in Mahadev betting app case

PM SVANidhi scheme has restored dignity of street vendors: Hardeep Puri

Social media accounts suspended, govt suppressing our voice: Farmer leader

Topics : Music festival Ed Sheeran Music BookMyShow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon