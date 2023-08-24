Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Editors Guild voice concern over blocking of Kashmir-based news website

The Guild noted that Fahad Shah -- the founder-editor of Kashmir Walla -- has been under arrest since February last year with multiple FIRs

Security personnel, Srinagar, Kashmir Valley, Valley, Tral, Pulwama District, South Kashmir, Kashmir, Indian Army, Army

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Editors Guild of India and other media bodies on Thursday voiced concern over the blocking of the website and the de-activation of social media accounts of Srinagar-based news website Kashmir Walla.
The Guild is disturbed by the censorship measures undertaken by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology without following due processes and against the principles of natural justice, the Editors Guild of India said in a statement here.
A joint statement issued by the Press Club of India, Press Association, Indian Women Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists and the Working News Cameraman Association demanded immediate restoration of the Kashmir Walla and Gaon Savera websites.
According to the joint statement, "Apparently, no reason was given for taking such drastic action either to the owners of the websites or the public. The case seems to have not been referred to any Court either. This move raises serious questions about the state of press freedom and freedom of expression in our democratic nation."

The Guild noted that Fahad Shah -- the founder-editor of Kashmir Walla -- has been under arrest since February last year with multiple FIRs, including cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against him.
"In the judgment of Shreya Singhal v Union of India, the Supreme Court of India had expressly laid down that all reasonable efforts must be made to identify and notify the people whose information is sought to be blocked before access is restricted, as well as a right to appeal. The Guild urges the Ministry to release the orders of suspension in the public domain, and to follow due processes laid down by the Supreme Court," the Editors Guild said.
According to a statement released by Kashmir Walla on August 20, the service providers of their website informed them that the website had been "blocked in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the IT Act, 2000".

Also Read

Editors Guild files petition challenging the Centre's fact-check rule

Editors Guild concerned over social media suspension of Punjab journalists

Editors Guild voices concern over intimidation by Kerala govt, minister

Data protection bill can adversely impact on press freedom: Editors Guild

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

75% attendance must to appear for university exams: Bihar governor

PM holds bilateral meetings with world leaders on sidelines of Brics summit

HDFC Bank signs MoU with StartupTN to foster entrepreneurship in Tamil Nadu

Narco-finance, terror discussed at high-level meet chaired by Amit Shah

Monsoon rains will trigger growth of Rs 8,000 cr sector: NR Group MD

Further, their Facebook and Twitter (now known as X) accounts have also been deactivated "in response to a legal demand", the Guild said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Editors Guild media Kashmir Internet access

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon