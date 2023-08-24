Confirmation

Narco-finance, terror discussed at high-level meet chaired by Amit Shah

The two-day conference, attended by top security officers, also discussed emerging national security challenges

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Internal security, terrorism, narco-finance and cyber security were some of the key subjects discussed at a high-level security conference chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday.
The two-day conference, attended by top security officers, also discussed emerging national security challenges.
On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various subjects of national security, including trends in terror, narco-financing in India, use of forensic science in investigation, social challenges, emergency preparedness for nuclear and radiological exigencies and cyber security framework, officials said.
Inaugurating the conference, Shah said the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to ensuring a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism.
The home minister reiterated the government's commitment to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, besides other issues related to the security of the citizens and India.
Appreciating the work done by different agencies in this area, he urged all states and agencies to continue taking strong action against drug dealers and networks.

The conference brought together police leadership, experts and cutting-edge practitioners in hybrid mode to deliberate on existing and emerging national security challenges, a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
More than 750 participants, including officers working at cutting edge and subject experts, joined the conference from across the country, in a combination of physical and virtual modes.
Before the commencement of the conference, the home minister paid homage by laying a wreath at the martyrs column, erected in the memory of those who laid down their lives on the line of duty.
Interacting with the participants during the sessions, Shah emphasised upon the crucial role of district-level police officers in managing internal security. He also urged police officers to enhance the use of scientific tools in investigations.
Shah will also address the conference on the concluding session on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

