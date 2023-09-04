Confirmation

Education Ministry, Meta come together to skill 500,000 entrepreneurs

The partnership will facilitate training of 5 lakh budding and existing entrepreneurs in digital marketing skills via Meta platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram in seven regional languages

Meta

Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sourabh LeleShiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 7:16 PM IST
The Ministry of Education, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Meta today signed a three-year partnership to take digital skills to the grassroots, thus building talent pool capacities and seamlessly connecting students, youth, and micro-entrepreneurs across the country.

Under the partnership known as 'Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a Generation of Students, Educators and Entrepreneurs', Meta signed three letters of intent (LoI) with the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The partnership will facilitate training of 5 lakh budding and existing entrepreneurs in digital marketing skills through Meta platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram in seven regional languages.

Speaking at the event, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Skill and Development, said that the initiative will help make India the skill capital of the world as it takes digital skilling to the grassroots, connecting students, youth, the workforce and micro-entrepreneurs with futuristic technologies. This, he noted, will transform our 'Amrit Peedhi' into new-age problem solvers and entrepreneurs.

"The country's democracy, demography and diversity need to be connected with technology conversion so that technology becomes the equaliser for the entire society. The current partnership will catalyse infinite possibilities for equipping our population with critical digital skills and empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses," he added.
 
Earlier this year, Meta launched the Creators of Metaverse programme with AICTE under which 100,000 students and 20,000 educators are being enabled in augmented reality, virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Further, a two-year diploma course in animation is set to be introduced for students across AICTE-affiliated colleges.

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Education ministry Metaverse entrepreneurs

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

