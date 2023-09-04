Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
65628.14 + 240.98
Nifty (0.48%)
19528.80 + 93.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.47%)
5793.80 + 84.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39830.35 + 384.75
Nifty Bank (0.32%)
44578.30 + 142.20
Heatmap

Education ministry, Meta partner on digital skilling, entrepreneurship

As past of the partnership 500,000 entrepreneurs will gain access to Meta's digital marketing skills training over the next three years

Photo: PIB

Photo: PIB

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated a three-year partnership with Meta called, "Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering a generation of students, educators, and entrepreneurs."

This partnership is between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Meta, and it marks a step towards positioning India as the global skill capital.

At the event, three letters of intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and key entities, including the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

As part of the partnership with NIESBUD, 500,000 entrepreneurs will gain access to Meta's digital marketing skills training over the next three years. Both aspiring and established entrepreneurs will receive instruction in digital marketing using Meta's platforms, initially in seven regional languages.

The collaboration stems from Meta's previous work with India during its G20 Presidency, focusing on education, job creation, skill development, and user safety.

The Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi, and Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar were also present at the launch.

Also Read

Meta India partnership head Manish Chopra resigns; fourth exit in a year

What does Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg think of Apple and its new Vision Pro?

Cabinet approves Rs 14,903 cr for AI, cybersecurity, digital skilling

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Indian firms must focus on skilling workforce, flexibility. HR survey

TN HSE class 11th, 12th Supplementary revaluation results 2023 today

UGC bars varsities from printing Aadhaar number on degrees, certificates

NEET-SS on Sept 9-10 postponed due to travel restrictions during G20 Summit

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: All you need to know about 6160 posts

Ex-ISRO chief Dr K Sivan is now chairman of IIT Indore's board of governors


Speaking at the event, Minister Pradhan emphasised that this partnership aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of making India the world's skill capital and empowering the country's young generation.

"Education to Entrepreneurship" is envisioned as a "game-changer", extending digital skills to the grassroots. It seeks to enhance the capabilities of India's talent pool, fostering seamless connections among students, youth, the workforce, and micro-entrepreneurs, harnessing futuristic technologies to transform the younger generation into innovative problem solvers and entrepreneurs.

He underlined that technology can serve as the great equaliser for India's diverse democracy, demography, and society. In accordance with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP), Meta's collaborations with NIESBUD, CBSE, and AICTE will unlock many opportunities to equip the population with vital digital skills, empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar added that the government's commitment to preparing the youth and workforce for a swiftly evolving landscape where digital skills play a pivotal role. These skills not only contribute to innovation but also act as a bridge, connecting countless small rural, micro, and self-employed entrepreneurs, enabling them to expand and thrive in the global economy.

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, stated that India's abundant talent pool and rapid digital adoption makes it an ideal hub for investments in emerging technologies. Meta aims to contribute significantly to empowering India's students, youth, and entrepreneurs, with a special focus on skill development for Indian startups and businesses.
Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Education ministry Digitisation Skill Training Skill development digital marketing Entrepreneurship BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon