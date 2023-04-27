close

Embassy REIT CEO Vikaash Khdloya resigns, Aravind Maiya to become new CEO

The Board also approved the appointment of Aravind Maiya as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
Embassy Office Parks REIT's CEO Vikaash Khdloya has resigned and the company has appointed Aravind Maiya as the new CEO with effect from July 1 this year.

In a regulatory filing, Embassy REIT informed that the the board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Pvt Ltd, which is manager to the REIT, accepted the resignation of Vikaash Khdloya as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Khdloya intends to pursue other interests, it added.

The Board also approved the appointment of Aravind Maiya as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 1, 2023.

Maiya has been previously associated with Embassy REIT as its Chief Financial Officer and comes with over 22 years of experience, including in real estate, capital markets, audit and consulting.

Embassy REIT, sponsored by Blackstone and realty firm Embassy Group, is India's first publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

It owns and operates a 45 million square feet portfolio of nine office parks and four city-centre office buildings in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.

Embassy REIT's portfolio comprises 34.3 million square feet completed operating area, and strategic amenities, including four operational business hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100 MW solar park.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Embassy Reit CEO

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

