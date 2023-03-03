JUST IN
Icra downgrades outlook on Adani Ports, Adani Total to 'negative'
Adani back on investment track after Hindenburg, with mega plans in Andhra
RBI fines Amazon Pay (India) Rs 3 cr for not complying with PPI & KYC norms
Apple doubles down on improving water management, sanitation in India
Tech Mahindra to invest up to Rs 700 crore over the next 2-3 years
Andhra Global Investors Summit: Mukesh Ambani talks 10-Gw solar play
Uncertainty in Nigeria affects Indian auto, pharma, and consumer firms
Primus to add 2,000 units to senior living residences; enters Mumbai market
Vedanta seeking $1 bn from global banks to refinance old debt, say sources
Google rolls out PDF drawing, highlighting tools on cloud service Drive
You are here: Home » Companies » News
We hope to capture 5% of the market by 2025: Skoda's Piyush Arora
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Embassy Group sells 42 mn REIT shares to Bain Capital for Rs 1,300 cr

Realty firm Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd has sold 4.2 crore shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to Bain Capital for Rs 1,250-1,300 crore to pare debt

Topics
Embassy Reit | Bain capital

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Embassy group may defer Reit listing till 2018

Realty firm Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd has sold 4.2 crore shares in Embassy Office Parks REIT to Bain Capital for Rs 1,250-1,300 crore to pare debt.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group has entered into a strategic sale of a certain portion of its shareholding in Embassy Office Parks REIT to Bain Capital, according to a company statement.

The company did not disclose any further details.

Sources said Embassy Group, who is one of the sponsors of Embassy REIT, has sold around 4.2 crore shares to Bain Capital through block deal for around Rs 1,250-1,300 crore.

Embassy Group's stake in Embassy REIT has come down to 8 per cent after this share sale from 12 per cent earlier, sources said.

Share price of Embassy REIT closed at Rs 301.38 per share on the BSE.

The Group will utilise the amount to reduce its debt.

Embassy Group aims to reduce overall debt by approximately 30 per cent before 30th June 2023.

"As sponsor of Embassy REIT, the Embassy Group reiterates its commitment to the growth, development and management of the REIT and does not have any future plans to sell further ownership in the REIT," the statement said.

Over the next few months, Embassy Group will monetise certain other assets to additionally ease debt levels and strengthen its balance sheet.

Embassy Group has achieved sales in excess of Rs 1,100 crore in this fiscal year to help towards debt repayment.

Embassy REIT continues to have multiple marquee institutional investors, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), The Blackstone Group, Capital Group, and now Bain Capital.

"Despite global recessionary concerns, Embassy REIT has delivered quarter after quarter of strong business performance," the statement said.

Embassy Office Parks REIT is India's first Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) sponsored by global investment firm Blackstone and Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy group.

It has a completed portfolio of about 34 million square feet of office space across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Noida.

REIT, a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago to attract investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Embassy Reit

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 20:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.