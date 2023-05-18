close

Ensure parity in learning outcomes, customised for each child: Atishi

To fulfil the vision of Mission Buniyaad teachers must motivate every child in their class to learn, Atishi said. She said 'Mission Buniyaad' was initiated to bridge the learning gap among children

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Atishi Marlena

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Teachers must ensure parity in learning levels of students and opportunities beyond schools to fulfil the vision of 'Mission Buniyaad', Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Thursday as she stressed the need for providing each child with customised learning.

Interacting with students and teachers at a 'Mission Buniyaad' class at an MCD School in New Friends Colony, the Delhi minister gave instructions for monitoring the learning progress of each child.

To fulfil the vision of Mission Buniyaad teachers must motivate every child in their class to learn, Atishi said. She said 'Mission Buniyaad' was initiated to bridge the learning gap among children.

"The process of transformation has begun in the MCD schools now. Following this, MCD schools are now focusing on creating a conducive learning environment for every child studying in them," she said. The Education Minister said the BJP had "neglected" MCD schools and "disregarded the efforts" of teachers in the past 15 years.

Highlighting the benefits of 'Mission Buniyaad', Atishi said, "Under this mission, children participate in classrooms of different levels. The objective is to take students from the basic level to the advanced learning levels." The Delhi government and the MCD recently teamed up to implement 'Mission Buniyaad' in the city schools this year with an aim to strengthen students' learning foundation.

"Merely relying on bookish knowledge is not sufficient to achieve this. Students should be provided with an environment where they can learn through play," she added.

The minister also observed methods of teaching in a Hindi class where children formed words using playing cards, and an English class where interactive activities were held.

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

