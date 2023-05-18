close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt holds meetings to prepare for adverse monsoon, works on action plans

IMD will come out with its region-wise forecast for later this month

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With different agencies showing divergent predictions regarding the southwest monsoon, the central government and states are gearing up to face adversity with various line ministries reportedly being directed to undertake mock drills and hold preparatory meetings.
Around 56 per cent of the net cultivable area of the country is rain-fed, accounting for 44 per cent of foodgrain production. The June-September rains contribute around 73 per cent of the annual precipitation.

Sources said a series of meetings are being held with the main line ministries including agriculture, food, water resources, home, railways and also earth sciences to ensure better coordination and synergy in operations.
States that are likely to be affected the most in case of deficient rainfall are also being roped in. They are being asked to revisit their district and block action plans and update mitigation measures, sources said.

A few years back, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare through ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) formulated District Agricultural Contingency Plans (DACPs) for 650 districts for implementing location specific interventions to sustain agricultural production in the eventuality of extreme climatic events.
These plans are district level contingency road maps containing integrated information on agriculture and allied sectors, for example, field crops, horticulture, livestock, poultry, fisheries, etc, and technological solutions for all the major weather-related aberrations, including extreme events.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

Skymet suggests delayed monsoon onset, all eyes on IMD forecast now

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Reports

S&P affirms India's sovereign rating at BBB-, with stable outlook

HC seeks Centre's response on plea asking banks to pay interest on FASTag

Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

Indian navy flies to rescue of Chinese fishermen in Southern Indian Ocean


“These action plans are being updated and reviewed,” sources said.
That apart, the ICAR has developed and released 158 drought tolerant varieties and hybrids of different crops that will also be promoted extensively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its first monsoon forecast for 2023 has said rains this year will be ‘normal’ at 96 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), while private forecaster Skymet said it would be ‘below normal’ at 94 per cent of the LPA due to the emergence of El Nino.
The LPA for the June-September period between 1971 and 2020 is 87 centimetres. Both the forecasts have a model error of plus or minus five per cent.

IMD will come out with its region-wise forecast for later this month.
Both the agencies also seem divided over the date of onset, with the IMD saying it would be delayed by three days, while Skymet said it would come around June 7 as against the usual onset date of June 1.

Meanwhile, sources said on the preparations, states already have funds allocated to them through the state disaster relief funds for taking immediate relief measures
Additional financial assistance, over and above the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) will be considered from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for natural calamities of severe nature and will be approved on the basis of memorandum received from state governments in accordance with established procedure. 
Topics : Monsoon southwest monsoon

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

No orders for staff to be passed by CS without his nod: Delhi minister

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj talking to media after filing his nomination from Greater Kailash constituency. Photo: ANI
2 min read

ITC net profit rises 23.35% to Rs 5,175 crore in Q4FY23, beats estimates

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
4 min read

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Meghwal replaces Rijiju as law minister

Arjun Ram Meghwal
3 min read

Govt holds meetings to prepare for adverse monsoon, works on action plans

A man with his bicycle wades through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Market regulator Sebi slams India Inc on price-sensitive info disclosures

Sebi
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon