Ensure people staying in night shelters do not face problems: MP CM Yadav

"Necessary instructions have been given for this," Mohan Yadav said

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took stock of shelter homes at Bhopal and said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the people staying in night shelters do not face any kind of problem.

"The cold is increasing. In such a situation, today I met the patients staying in night shelters, their families and citizens, to know about their well-being. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the people staying in night shelters do not face any kind of problem, necessary instructions have been given for this," Mohan Yadav told ANI.

According to IMD Bhopal's release on December 20, dry weather prevailed across all divisions of Madhya Pradesh in the past 24 hours. A strong cold wave swept through Dhar and Khandwa, while cooler winds were reported in Khargaun, Malanjkhand, Shivni and Datiya. Minimum temperatures remained steady in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, and Gwalior divisions, but dipped below normal in other districts.

The state recorded a high of 26.1°C as the highest maximum temperature, while Narmadapuram registered the lowest minimum temperature at a chilly 5.7°C. Gwalior also saw a cool morning with 6.8 degree celcius minimum temperature.