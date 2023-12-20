Sensex (    %)
                        
PMBJP achieves generic medicines sales of Rs 1,000 crore this year

The government on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) achieved a landmark of selling generic medicines worth Rs 1,000 crore this year

The number of Jan Aushadi stores has doubled over the past year and the government is working to improve its stocking and distribution policies

A total savings of about Rs 5,000 crore was made by people who purchased medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which is present in more than 785 districts across the country, an official release said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Around Rs 25,000 crore have been saved through this scheme in the last nine years and there has been more than 100 times growth in the number of such kendras, which were only 80 in 2014 and have now grown to almost 10,000 covering almost all districts in the country, it added.
The government has set a target to open 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across the country by March 2026, and online applications have been called for opening of new Janaushadhi Kendras across all districts, the statement said.
The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,963 medicines and 293 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as cardiovascular, anti-cancers, anti-diabetics, anti-infectives, anti-allergic, gastrointestinal medicines, and nutraceuticals, among others, it added.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

