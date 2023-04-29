close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ensure refinery projects don't cause harm to environment: Ajit Pawar

He urged the Maharashtra government to hold discussions with all the stakeholders and find the best possible way out

Press Trust of India Pune
Ajit Pawar

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid protests by a section of locals at Barsu in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district over a proposed oil refinery, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said one should ensure that development projects do not cause any damage to the environment.

A section of residents in and around Barsu have been opposing the proposed refinery as they fear that the mega project will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood. On Friday, as tempers ran high among protesters, the police used tear gas to disperse them.

Talking about the issue, Pawar, who is Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, said, "We never opposed development projects in the state...Before implementing any projects, one should keep in mind that the environment is not harmed due to it in any manner. Apart from nature, local occupations like fishing should not be impacted due to it."

He urged the Maharashtra government to hold discussions with all the stakeholders and find the best possible way out.

On Friday, CM Shinde said the proposed refinery project will not be implemented without the local people's consent.

Also Read

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Pawar calls for sensitive handling of Ratnagiri protests against refinery

Kishan Reddy flags off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Secunderabad

Karnataka poll machinery to be vigilant against influencing voters: EC

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

Nepal's PM visit to India delayed till June due to internal reasons

SC verdict likely on May 1 on divorce without referring to family courts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ajit pawar Refinery projects Environment

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
2 min read

Ensure refinery projects don't cause harm to environment: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar
1 min read

Pakistan's efforts for peace should not be seen as weakness: Pak Army chief

Pakistan's new Army chief Asim Munir. (Photo: Twitter/@asim_mz)
3 min read

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh
3 min read

Nepal's PM visit to India delayed till June due to internal reasons

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May
2 min read

Mahindra Finance standalone net income rises 14% to Rs 684 cr in Q4

Tech Mahindra to form JV with Mahindra Finance for payments bank
2 min read

East India may see heat wave in May, El Nino still at a neutral stage: IMD

El Nino
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon