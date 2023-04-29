close

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

He expressed hope that the conference would go a long way in deriving new ideas and pave the way for legal reforms in the country thereby providing justice to the people at the earliest

Press Trust of India Shimla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
The use of technology in the judicial system can ensure transparency, productivity and efficiency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

The chief minister said this at the inauguration of the North Zone-II Regional Conference on 'Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology' here.

Highlighting the importance of technology in making the lives of common people easier in every field, including the judiciary, he emphasized the need to view technology as an ally in bringing about change and strengthening the judicial system.

With the inclusion of modern technology, the functioning of the judiciary has accelerated and during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual hearings had proved a boon for all, which saved both money and time of the people, he said in a statement issued here.

A reliable and speedy judicial system, he noted, is essential for a healthy and self-confident society, as well as for the development of the country. When justice is seen being served, the faith of the common man in the constitutional institutions gets strengthened and continuous improvement of law and order becomes possible, Sukhu said.

The delay in justice delivery is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the country and the judiciary is seriously working to solve this problem, the chief minister said.

The Alternative Dispute Redressal option is a means of resolving disputes. Preparing the legal education in line with technology should be an important goal for all those associated with this profession, he added.

He expressed hope that the conference would go a long way in deriving new ideas and pave the way for legal reforms in the country thereby providing justice to the people at the earliest.

"The Indian Constitution unites us all as 'We the People' with its aims and objectives forming the fundamental features of our democracy. It is the foundation of our democracy, and it is supported by three pillars. These pillars must operate within their own domains to bring prosperity, transparency and harmony in the society," he added.

Sukhu said he himself was a law student, and has a keen interest in the subject. He said Himachal Pradesh has contributed four judges to the Supreme Court, "which is a matter of great pride for all of us".

Earlier, Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh Tarlok Singh Chauhan said the judiciary being an important pillar of the State plays a vital role in shaping and interpreting the Constitution.

He said the conference is focused on deliberations on the development of technology including artificial intelligence, crypto-currency and information and communication technology in Courts.

Director, National Judicial Academy Bhopal, Justice AP Sahi, Judges of Supreme Court, Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Aniruddha Bose also spoke on the occasion, while Justice Vivek Singh Thakur presented the vote of thanks.

About 160 Judges of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts and Subordinate Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are participating in the two-day conference organized by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Judicial Academy Bhopal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

