Ericsson, TSSC set up 'Center of Excellence' to train in 5G, emerging tech

Ericsson and Telecom Sector Skill Council on Wednesday launched a Center of Excellence to train students in 5G and emerging technologies.

Around 300 students will receive training in the first year of the programme as part of the CoE (Center of Excellence) set up at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) in Okhla Phase II.

The industry-approved training modules include 5G network engineering, handheld devices and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and systems and line assembly of telecom products. Students will be provided theory lessons and hands on practical training in the Skill Labs of the CoE.

Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) CEO Arvind Bali said "With the invaluable support of Ericsson, we have been able to establish a first-of-its kind Centre of Excellence for telecom in Delhi towards fulfilling this objective. The CoE is designed to maximize the learning potential of the local youth with a keen focus on inclusivity and technical skill development. We are standing at the beginnings of a new India and look forward to develop the potential of our great nation's youth."



Ericsson India head and head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson Nitin Bansal said, "This initiative will help bridge skills gap in the industry while providing opportunities for underserved students to build a career in the telecom sector in India. Ericsson has been a partner to India's telecommunication sector for over 120 years and this CoE is another example of our unwavering commitment."



The company first partnered with TSSC for educational projects three years ago, with initiatives for upskilling underprivileged girls in technical fields.

Ericsson has 40 centres across India for ICT and soft skills training under its Connect to Learn initiative. About 4 lakh children and young adults in 36 countries have benefitted from the Connect to Learn initiative.

Ericsson also has 15 robotics labs to provide coding, programming and robotics skills at a young age.

