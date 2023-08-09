Shah takes Quit India jibe at Oppn; says trust motion politically motivated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition in his speech on Day 2 of the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha.

"Sometimes in order to check the government's majority, the Opposition brings the no-confidence motion. The government and the house have full confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whenever you bring a no-confidence motion, you bring arguments over the policies and decisions. It was brought only for kranti [revolution]," Amit Shah said.

"The no-trust motion was brought to mislead people. The house and the people have full confidence in the government," he said, adding, "The no-confidence motion is a constitutional process, and we have no objection. I believe it brings out the real face of alliances. When Narasimha Rao was in power, a no-confidence motion was brought and the Congress wanted to save the government. They won the motion and sent many political leaders to jail."

The Home Minister further stated that the grand old party had been in power for 35 years and took many decisions that will be remembered. But in nine years of the NDA, over 50 decisions had been taken, which will also be remembered.

For 30 years, the country had been suffering from dynastic politics, corruption, and casteism and PM Modi finished all these and gave politics of performance to the country, he said.

Amit Shah further stated that in 1999, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, the saffron party could have also done that [bribing leaders]. But we [the BJP] put forward our points and lost the motion by one vote; we could have saved the motion. Sometimes, a no-confidence motion brings out the real pic of alliances. We lost by one vote but came back with a majority, he said.





In an indirect jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah stated that there is such a leader in this House who has been launched 13 times.

"There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady from Bundelkhand named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity were provided to her by the Modi government," Amit Shah said. People are watching, and they know everything. We are in politics of development, but they bribe leaders to save their government and principles, Shah added.

"There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady from Bundelkhand named Kalavati. But what did you do for her? House, ration, electricity were provided to her by the Modi government," Amit Shah said.

Speaking on farm loans, Shah said that Congress offered lollipop. "It for the farmers of our country to decide - on one side there was UPA government which offered 'lollipop' of Rs 70,000 crore debt and on the other side there is a government that has transferred Rs 2.4 trillion directly to their accounts with dignity.

He added, "I want to tell everyone that the National Democratic Alliance [NDA] is the first government since independence with two-third majority, and the confidence of people did that, twice."

Shah also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “dedicating 17 hours of work” towards the progress of the country.

"If there is the most popular Prime Minister after independence, it's Narendra Modi. I'm not saying this, numerous surveys from around the world say so. If there is a Prime Minister who works 17 hours out of 24 without taking a single day off after independence, it's Narendra Modi," Shah highlighted.



"Our government has worked to elevate the country's economy from the 11th rank to the 5th rank in the past nine years. I have full confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country again, and by 2027, we will witness India becoming the world's third-largest economy," he added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a broadside against the government over its handling of the violence in Manipur.

Speaking on the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in his first comments in the House after the restoration of his membership, also slammed PM Modi for not visiting Manipur and alleged that the Prime Minister does not consider the state a part of India, evoking strong protest by the treasury benches.



