Even rich going to Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics as doctors there are good: CM

Five new mohalla clinics, including the one at Keshopur Mandi, are being inaugurated on Tuesday in various parts of the national capital

Arvind Kejriwal, Chacha, Madhya pradesh election

The other four AAMCs are located at Block C, Shahbad Dairy area; Block L, Kalkaji Market; Guru Ravidas Marg, Govindpuri; and Block D, Shahbad Dairy area.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said a total of 533 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) are functional in Delhi at present and asserted that even the rich people are seeking treatment at these medical facilities as doctors and services there are good.
Speaking after inaugurating a new Mohalla Clinic at Keshopur Mandi in Tilak Nagar, he also said the OPD footfall at AAMCs in the year 2022-23 had stood at over two crore while more than 10 lakh tests were conducted in this period.
Five new mohalla clinics, including the one at Keshopur Mandi, are being inaugurated on Tuesday in various parts of the national capital.
The other four AAMCs are located at Block C, Shahbad Dairy area; Block L, Kalkaji Market; Guru Ravidas Marg, Govindpuri; and Block D, Shahbad Dairy area.
Mohalla clinics are one of the flagship initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi.
"A total of 533 mohalla clinics are functional in Delhi at present, 512 of these operate in morning shift while 21 are functional in evening shift," Kejriwal said.

In his address, he also said demand has come to increase the number of Mahila Mohalla Clinics, which are women-only mohalla clinics fully staffed by women.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Mohalla clinics doctors

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon