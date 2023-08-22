Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.08%)
65269.73 + 53.64
Nifty (0.15%)
19422.65 + 29.05
Nifty Midcap (0.97%)
38497.05 + 370.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
5378.20 + 46.25
Nifty Bank (0.22%)
44097.20 + 95.20
Heatmap

'Buzzed with energy & excitement': Isro releases new images of Moon

Chandrayaan-3 landing date: Isro's Rs 600 crore lunar mission will attempt landing on the far side of the Moon on Wednesday at 6:04 pm

chandrayaan-3

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Chandrayaan-3: What will happen when Vikram lander touches down on Moon?

Reaching for the Moon: Russia's Luna-25 in race with ISRO's Chandrayaan-3

Here's how Isro's Chandrayaan-3 can script history after crash of Luna-25

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander to separate from propulsion module today

Delhi HC permits Raghav Bahl, wife Ritu Kapur to travel abroad in Sept

Govt to launch 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' GST reward scheme in 6 states

6.5% Covid patients died within a year of hospital discharge: ICMR study

Portion of Rishikesh-Badrinath NH-58 damaged in Chamoli, traffic stopped

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Topics : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission India space mission BS Web Reports moon mission

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon