Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet will take place soon, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.
He was replying to media queries on cabinet expansion of the state government, which took charge on June 30 with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis being sworn in.
On August 9 last year, 18 ministers were inducted, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.
"Cabinet expansion till take place soon," Fadnavis told reporters.
He also dubbed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and Shive Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, both bitter critics of the Shinde government, as "bol ghevda", a Marathi term to describe chatterboxes prating endlessly.
Also Read
Ignore orders of 'unconstitutional' Maharashtra govt: Raut to officials
Extortion calls made investor drop Rs 6,000 cr Maha plan last yr: Fadnavis
Sena says no need to take Maha BJP chief seriously on Fadnavis as 2024 CM
Maha govt will teach lesson to those who want unstable state: Fadnavis
Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP
Cambodian King to visit India from May 29 to 31; MEA says will deepen ties
Bollywood rediscovering J&K, G20 will promote tourism: Union Tourism Secy
Mumbai sees seven fresh Covid-19 cases, no death, active tally at 108
Amit Shah to inaugurate day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi government
Air services from Kanpur to Delhi will begin soon: Jyotiraditya Scindia
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)