Mumbai sees seven fresh Covid-19 cases, no death, active tally at 108

Mumbai on Friday reported seven COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,735, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,772, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 11 cases detected a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by 29 in the last 24 hours to touch 11,43,855, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 108, he said.

As per a BMC report, the recover rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 19 and 25 is 0.0015 per cent.

The caseload doubling time is 44,693 days and the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted is 1,88,72,177, including 786 in the last 24 hours.

Also Read Covid-19 cases in India at four-month high: Everything you need to know H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say? Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350 Amit Shah to inaugurate day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi government Railways fined 36 million ticketless passengers, earned Rs 2,200 crore Ex-bureaucrats condemn Oppn for boycotting new Parliament inauguration FM reviews progress on Finance Track deliverables for 2023 under G20 NIA moves HC seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik in terror funding case