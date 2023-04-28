Fadnavis to unveil statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mauritius

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday arrived in Mauritius, where he will unveil the statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

During his visit, Fadnavis will also meet representatives of various Mauritian companies in an event organised by Mauritius India Business Community, an official statement said.

The deputy chief minister will attend an event with Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth to sign tourism-related agreements.

As per the statement, Fadnavis and Jugnauth will attend a cultural event organised by the Maharashtrian community in the island country during the day and unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Saturday, he will interact with members of the Maharashtrian community, it said, adding that he will also call on Mauritian President Prithvirajsing Roopun.

