BBC chairman quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan in 2021

Sharp said he was quitting to prioritize the interests of the BBC after making an inadvertent breach of the rules

AP London
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, in London, on May 24, 2022. (AP file Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)

Boris Johnson

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he breached government rules governing public appointments.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government's recommendation.

Sharp said he was quitting to prioritize the interests of the BBC after making an inadvertent breach of the rules.

A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall is due to be published on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BBC Boris Johnson UK

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

