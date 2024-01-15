Sensex (    %)
                        
FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated post Jan 31, says NHAI

NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines,it added

FASTags to help NHAI bring transparency, check underreporting of collection

It added that FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

State-owned NHAI on Monday said FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post January 31, 2024.
To enhance efficiency of electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, a company statement said.
NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines,it added.
To avoid inconvenience, the statement said users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.
It added that FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.
"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," the statement said.
For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.
The statement said NHAI has taken this initiative after recent reports of multiple FASTags being issued for a particular vehicle and FASTags being issued without KYC in violation of RBI's mandate.
Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow national highway users.
With penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the electronic toll collection system in the country.
The statement noted that 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative will help make toll operations more efficient and ensure seamless and comfortable journeys.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FASTags NHAI KYC

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

