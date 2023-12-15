CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for the 10th and 12th board exams. CBSE has shared these guidelines on their official website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE official notice reads, "to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment of both the classes have been prepared by the Board.”

The notice also advises schools to comply with the directions given in SOPs and complete the assessment according to the schedule.





CBSE has already released the dates of practical exams and internal assessments separately for both regular schools and winter-bound schools. For winter-bound schools, the session period will be November 14th to December 14, 2023. For regular session schools, the session period will range between January 1, 2024, to February 14, 2024.

Central Board of Secondary Education: Guidelines

Here are the guidelines issued by the board for the class 10th and 12th students: