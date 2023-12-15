Sensex (0.36%)
70771.03 + 256.83
Nifty (0.26%)
21237.30 + 54.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
6903.90 + 23.45
Nifty Midcap (0.27%)
45659.25 + 124.95
Nifty Bank (-0.05%)
47710.00 -22.30
Heatmap

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

CBSE released Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for the practical examination of classes 10th and 12th, which is set to be held in the coming days. Check details here

CBSE Class 10 board results

Photo: PTI | Representative

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for the 10th and 12th board exams. CBSE has shared these guidelines on their official website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE official notice reads, "to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment of both the classes have been prepared by the Board.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The notice also advises schools to comply with the directions given in SOPs and complete the assessment according to the schedule.

CBSE has already released the dates of practical exams and internal assessments separately for both regular schools and winter-bound schools. For winter-bound schools, the session period will be November 14th to December 14, 2023. For regular session schools, the session period will range between January 1, 2024, to February 14, 2024.

ALSO READCBSE announces date sheet for board exams, papers to begin Feb 15

Central Board of Secondary Education: Guidelines

Here are the guidelines issued by the board for the class 10th and 12th students:
  • Practical examination marks will be uploaded simultaneously with exams. 
  • The board advises schools, the internal examiner, and the external examiner to ensure that the marks uploaded are correct as no correction in the marks will be allowed once uploaded.
  • The board will not provide the answer books, schools have to manage by themselves. After exams, the answer book is not required to be sent to the regional office.
  • The board will arrange external examiners in each school for conducting practical exams and project assessments in specific subjects. 
  • The functionaries deployed will be paid through the Integrated Payment System unless otherwise instructed. 
  • In case, schools do not comply with directions, the board has the right to cancel the practical examination.
  • The practical exams, Internal Assessment, and project marks will be given as per the board's policy. If re-conduction is required, the board will follow its policy.
  • For regular students sponsored through classes 10th and 12th, practical examinations, internal assessments, and projects will be conducted through eligibility or bonafide status of the students.
  • If any student's name is missing, the school should promptly contact the regional office. 

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Board to release exams schedule soon on official site

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: CBSE releases Class 10th Compartment results

UP govt issues guidelines for Education Service Selection Commission

Low penetration of vocational, skill training into rural youth: Survey

UPSC CMS Exam 2023: Scorecard of recommended candidates revealed

19,190 vacancies filled up in central universities, IITs, IIMs: Minister

CCPA issued 20 notices to IAS coaching institutes for misleading ads

Topics : CBSE CBSE school board examinations CBSE class 12 education

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon