CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for the 10th and 12th board exams. CBSE has shared these guidelines on their official website, cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE official notice reads, "to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment of both the classes have been prepared by the Board.”
The notice also advises schools to comply with the directions given in SOPs and complete the assessment according to the schedule.
CBSE has already released the dates of practical exams and internal assessments separately for both regular schools and winter-bound schools. For winter-bound schools, the session period will be November 14th to December 14, 2023. For regular session schools, the session period will range between January 1, 2024, to February 14, 2024.
Central Board of Secondary Education: Guidelines
Here are the guidelines issued by the board for the class 10th and 12th students:
- Practical examination marks will be uploaded simultaneously with exams.
- The board advises schools, the internal examiner, and the external examiner to ensure that the marks uploaded are correct as no correction in the marks will be allowed once uploaded.
- The board will not provide the answer books, schools have to manage by themselves. After exams, the answer book is not required to be sent to the regional office.
- The board will arrange external examiners in each school for conducting practical exams and project assessments in specific subjects.
- The functionaries deployed will be paid through the Integrated Payment System unless otherwise instructed.
- In case, schools do not comply with directions, the board has the right to cancel the practical examination.
- The practical exams, Internal Assessment, and project marks will be given as per the board's policy. If re-conduction is required, the board will follow its policy.
- For regular students sponsored through classes 10th and 12th, practical examinations, internal assessments, and projects will be conducted through eligibility or bonafide status of the students.
- If any student's name is missing, the school should promptly contact the regional office.