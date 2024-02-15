Sensex (    %)
                        
First helicopter emergency medical service to be launched from U'khand

"Assembly and certification of the helicopter to be deployed for the purpose is underway. It is on my dashboard. It is entirely my concern now not yours," he said

Photo: ANI/Representative image

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

India's first Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) will be started from Uttarakhand, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said.
"I want to inform the people of Uttarakhand that the country's first HEMS service will be launched from the state," Scindia said in a video shared on X.
A helicopter will be stationed under the service at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) from where it will be sent anywhere within a radius of 150 km to airlift anyone who has met with an accident to the medical facility.
"Assembly and certification of the helicopter to be deployed for the purpose is underway. It is on my dashboard. It is entirely my concern now not yours," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Helicopters Indian Medical Devices medical industry Emergency

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
