close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

For some politics is based on hate, says Kapil Sibal over SC observations

A day after the Supreme Court observed that hate speeches will end when politicians stop using religion in politics, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said it was like asking for the moon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the Supreme Court observed that hate speeches will end when politicians stop using religion in politics, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday said it was like "asking for the moon" as for some people politics is based on hate.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took serious exception to hate speeches, saying these will end the moment politics and religions are separated and politicians stop using religion in politics.

Sibal said on Twitter, "Supreme Court: Hate speech will stop 'the moment politics and religion are segregated'. Asking for the moon!"

"Remember: 1) Advaniji's Rath Yatra 2) RSS chiefs shamshan-kabristan comments (2018) 3) Goli Maro(2020) speech etc. For some politics is based on hate!" the former law minister and noted advocate said.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna referred to speeches of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying people from remote areas and every nook and corner used to gather to hear them.

"Major problem arises when politicians are mixing politics with religion. The moment politics and religion are segregated, this will end. When politicians stop using religion, all this will stop. We have said in our recent verdict also that mixing politics with religion is dangerous for democracy," Justice Joseph said.

Also Read

Insaan should remain Insaan': Kapil Sibal's dig at Bhagwat's remarks

Meta faces new lawsuit, accused of amplifying hate speech in Africa

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena were your allies, now they are corrupt: Sibal

Do religion-based politics not violate Constitution: Sibal tells Shah

HP Inc to further boost its local manufacturing footprint in India: CEO

Kerala Lokayukta to take up case against CM over mishandling of CMDRF

Look forward to..., Lalit Modi says will take Rahul Gandhi to court in UK

Delhi govt to hold meeting on Thursday amid spurt in Covid-19 cases

Fresh posters targeting PM Modi crop up in Delhi as AAP launches campaign

Topics : Kapil Sibal | Supreme Court | hate speech | Politics

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon