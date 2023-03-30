close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fresh posters targeting PM Modi crop up in Delhi as AAP launches campaign

From today, the party will put up posters with the caption 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' across the country, AAP state convenor Gopal Rai had earlier announced at a party meeting

ANI General News
Posters targeting PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fresh posters questioning the educationcal qualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced in the national capital on Thursday.

As per the allegations, some parts of Delhi had blue posters on the walls and pillars on the roadsides with the caption "Kya Bharat ke pradhan mantri padhe-likhe hone chahiye (Should the PM of India be educated)?"

It comes a day after, the Aam Aadmi Party released 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters in 11 languages in the national capital.

Apart from Hindi, Urdu, English and Punjabi, the posters had also been released in Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

From today, the party will put up posters with the caption 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' across the country, AAP state convenor Gopal Rai had earlier announced at a party meeting.

AAP on March 23 held a big public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao', which was addressed by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

Also Read

'Steel man of India' passes away at 86: Who was Jamshed J Irani?

Campaigning ends for Gujarat Assembly polls' second phase; voting on Dec 5

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

Gujarat Assembly elections 2022: Phase-2 polling in 93 seats on Monday

PM Modi to attend 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya today on Diwali eve

India witnesses 3,016 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly six months

Majority of Himalayan glaciers analysed are melting or retreating: Govt

Nitish Kumar takes a veiled dig at Home Minister Shah ahead of Bihar visit

AFSPA to be extended in 8 Assam districts for another 6 months from April 1

Punjab govt has given 27,042 govt jobs to youth, says Bhagwant Mann

Earlier on March 22, Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said earlier in the month.

The Special CP had also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made.

Later, Chief Minister Kejriwal hit out at the Centre over the action by the Delhi Police against persons, who allegedly put up objectionable posters on Prime Minister Modi across the city.

Weighing on the poster row, the Delhi CM, in a press briefing had, said, "Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster anyone can put up such posters in a democracy.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Delhi | AAP

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon