For those dating in India this election season, politics is personal

The personal is political, feminist Carol Hanisch wrote, and those dating in India are taking it to heart.

Over 60 per cent young Indians say it’s important that their political beliefs align with a prospective partner’s, according to a survey by dating app Tinder India. But that’s not all. About 24 per cent of Indian women say it is a ‘turnoff’ if someone they are dating is not aware of current social issues, found a research by the women-first dating app Bumble.

For Gen Z, the choice is even more obvious. About 21 per cent Indians born between mid-1990s and mid-2010s say a potential partner not aligning politically with them is a dating red flag.