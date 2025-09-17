Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 09:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Former Hurriyat Conference chief Abdul Gani Bhat dies at 90 in Sopore

Former Hurriyat Conference chief Abdul Gani Bhat dies at 90 in Sopore

Born in 1935, Bhat graduated from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar in Persian studies. He went on to obtain post graduate degrees in Persian and a Law degree from Aligarh Muslim University

Abdul Gani Bhat

Bhat, who was largely confined to his residence at Sopore in Baramulla district due to ill health over the past few years, breathed his last this evening, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said. (Image: X/@MirwaizKashmir)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Former Hurriyat Conference chairman Abdul Gani Bhat died at his Sopore residence in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday at the age of 90, his family said.

Bhat, who was largely confined to his residence at Sopore in Baramulla district due to ill health over the past few years, breathed his last this evening, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said.

"I just received a call from Bhat Sahib's son confirming the sad news about the demise of the veteran leader," the Mirwaiz told PTI.

Born in 1935, Bhat graduated from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar in Persian studies. He went on to obtain post graduate degrees in Persian and a Law degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

 

Bhat is likely to be buried in his ancestral graveyard in Sopore, sources close to the family said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

