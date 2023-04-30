close

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles Ludhiana gas leak casualties

Former Punjab chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Captain Amarinder Singh expressed sorrow over the gas leak incident in Ludhiana's Giaspura which claimed 11 lives

ANI General News
Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Former Punjab chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed sorrow over the gas leak incident in Ludhiana's Giaspura which claimed 11 lives, and prayed for the recovery of those undergoing treatment.

As many as 11 people were killed so far while 11 others fell unconscious after a gas leakage was reported at a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the tragic gas leak accident in Ludhiana's factory which has left 9 people dead and several unconscious. I pray to Waheguru ji to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and complete recovery to the injured," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed anguish at the gas leakage incident and said that all possible help is being extended to those affected.

"The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann tweeted.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams launched the rescue operation which is still underway.

Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Gas leakage Death toll

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 5:04 PM IST

