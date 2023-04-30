Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles Ludhiana gas leak casualties

Former Punjab chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday expressed sorrow over the gas leak incident in Ludhiana's Giaspura which claimed 11 lives, and prayed for the recovery of those undergoing treatment.

As many as 11 people were killed so far while 11 others fell unconscious after a gas leakage was reported at a factory in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the tragic gas leak accident in Ludhiana's factory which has left 9 people dead and several unconscious. I pray to Waheguru ji to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and complete recovery to the injured," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed anguish at the gas leakage incident and said that all possible help is being extended to those affected.

"The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann tweeted.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams launched the rescue operation which is still underway.

Also Read IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts At least 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana, says police Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block PM's 'Mann ki Baat' programme has brought silent revolution: V K Saxena They must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs: Himanta on Cong claims BJP betrayed public, trying to divert from real issues: Priyanka Gandhi Congress encourages riots in society whenever it comes to power: Nadda Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

Further investigation is underway.