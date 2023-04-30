close

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

The Himachal Pradesh government will regularise the services of its contractual employees who have completed two years in March this year, a statement issued here on Sunday said.

Press Trust of India Shimla
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
The state government has also decided to regularise services of the daily waged workers completing four years of service as of March 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023.

Services of the contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as on March 31, 2023, would be regularised besides those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30, 2023, the statement said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the present state government is committed to the welfare of the employees and has taken various measures to benefit its employees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Contractual workers

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

