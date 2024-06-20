Four out of five people want stronger climate action, says UNDP survey

Amid reports of climate change threatening the lives and livelihoods of billions worldwide, a new survey reveals that an overwhelming majority of people support more ambitious efforts and seek to overcome political differences to combat climate change.

The Peoples’ Climate Vote 2024 shows 80 per cent—or four out of five—of people globally want their governments to take stronger action to tackle the climate crisis. Moreover, 86 per cent want to see their countries set aside geopolitical differences and work together on climate change. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

More than 75,000 people speaking 87 different languages across 77 countries were asked 15 questions on climate change for the survey, which was conducted for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the University of Oxford, UK, and GeoPoll.





ALSO READ: Two climate activists arrested after painting Stonehenge monument orange In India, where heatwaves have devastated crop yields and torrential rains have submerged entire communities, the Peoples’ Climate Vote found overwhelming support for stronger climate action. Over 77 per cent believe the country should enhance its commitments to address climate change.

Additionally, 76 per cent favour replacing coal, oil, and gas with renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. Furthermore, 79 per cent of Indians think countries should collaborate on climate change efforts, even if they have disagreements on other issues such as trade or security. This strong consensus underscores the urgent demand for more ambitious and cooperative climate strategies.

The scale of consensus is especially striking in the current global context of increased conflict and the rise of nationalism.

“The Peoples’ Climate Vote is loud and clear. Global citizens want their leaders to transcend their differences, to act now and to act boldly to fight the climate crisis,” said Achim Steiner, administrator, United Nations Development Programme.

The questions were designed to help understand how people are experiencing the impacts of climate change and how they want world leaders to respond. The 77 countries polled represent 87 per cent of the global population.

The survey revealed support for stronger climate action in 20 of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, with majorities ranging from 66 per cent of people in the United States and Russia, to 67 per cent in Germany, 73 per cent in China, 77 per cent in South Africa and India, 85 per cent in Brazil, 88 per cent in Iran and up to 93 per cent in Italy.

Aside from a broad call for bolder climate action, the survey shows support by a global majority of 72 per cent in favour of a quick transition away from fossil fuels. This is true for countries among the top 10 biggest producers of oil, coal, or gas. This includes majorities ranging from 89 per cent in Nigeria to 54 per cent of people in the United States, the report highlights.

Only 7 per cent of people globally said their country should not transition at all.

People across the world reported that climate change was on their minds. Globally, 56 per cent said they were thinking about it regularly, i.e. daily or weekly, including some 63 per cent of those in Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Sixty-nine per cent of people globally said their big decisions like where to live or work were being impacted by climate change. The proportion so affected was higher in LDCs (74 per cent), but notably lower in Western and Northern Europe (52 per cent) and Northern America (42 per cent).

Cassie Flynn, global director of climate change, UNDP, said: “As world leaders decide on the next round of pledges under the Paris Agreement by 2025, these results are undeniable evidence that people everywhere support bold climate action."

UNDP’s Climate Promise initiative has seen over 100 developing countries submit enhanced NDCs during the second revision cycle, of which 91 per cent raised their targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and 93 per cent also strengthened adaptation goals.