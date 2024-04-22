Business Standard
Your 'thaali' is on fire: Climate change to exacerbate rising food prices

As the climate blows cold and hot, it puts wheat, milk, coffee, and even Hilsa in peril

Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Shreya Jai
Apr 22 2024
Despite the cheery news of a normal monsoon this year, all forecasts have a similar warning: It is going to be a harsh summer.
Between April and June, there will be more than 10-20 extreme heatwave days, double of last year, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The mercury is expected to touch a new high, both at maximum as well as minimum temperature, and scientists are of the view it will breach the limits of human survivability.
 
Apart from the human body, human food will bear direct repercussions. From staples such as wheat, to coffee, dairy, and even the great
Apr 22 2024

