French President Emmanuel Macron set to be Republic Day chief guest

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, people familiar with the development said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, people familiar with the development said on Friday.
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasion but he expressed inability to travel to New Delhi in January.
French President Macron has been invited as the Republic Day chief guest, the people cited above said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Republic Day Emmanuel Macron India-France France

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

