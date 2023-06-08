Gitanjali Aiyar, Doordarshan’s legendary voice in English news dies at 71

On Friday, the cremation will take place. As per dear friend and journalist Sumita Paul, Aiyar has started to recover. Paul, who worked with Aiyar at All India Radio stated that she was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday but died there. Netta D'souza, acting president of the Congress Mahila tweeted the news of her passing away.

"This is news from Doordarshan. Good evening and welcome. The headlines… " With this welcome, newsreader Gitanjali Aiyar opened the prime-time news at 9 pm, going into the living rooms of a country in awe of its newly acquired TVs at home. In the late 1970s, when India progressed from radio to grainy television screens changed by moving the terrace antenna, Aiyar and her bunch of partners like Salma Ruler, Neethi Ravindran and Shammi Narang, among a few others read the news on the state-claimed Doordarshan (DD). It was just news, which is how news should be.