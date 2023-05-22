Goa CM Sawant hands over catamaran built by a private shipyard to Maldives

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday handed over a catamaran built by a private shipyard here to the Maldives government.

The 30-metre long vessel named "Thinaaveshi", built by Vijai Marine Services, was handed over to representatives of the Maldives government at a function here.

This is the largest catamaran vessel built in India, Sawant claimed.

"Handing over of this vessel to the ministry of environment, climate change and technology of Maldives indicates the strength of the 'Make in India' initiative," the chief minister said.

Goa's shipping industry has been contributing to this sector since 1961. Sawant said, adding that handing over the catamaran to the Maldives government is a proud moment for the state.

Representatives from the Maldives government will take the vessel to their country on Tuesday.

Also Read Goa debt swells to Rs 24,000 cr, repay it before taking loans: Oppn Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant Goa aims for 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050: CM Cyber crime threat to India's progress, security: Goa CM Pramod Sawant GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26 VP urges MLAs to immobilise remote controls to contribute max in Parliament Govt chalking out comprehensive strategy for tourism in Kashmir: Reddy Rs 200 cr spent on salaries, facilities for RS MPs in last 2 years: RTI PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Albanese Sydney Air India, Air India Express to operate special Haj flights from 4 cities

The ship can travel up to 100 nautical miles in the sea and will be used for monitoring and research, a senior Vijai Marine Services official said.