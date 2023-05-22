close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Goa CM Sawant hands over catamaran built by a private shipyard to Maldives

The ship can travel up to 100 nautical miles in the sea and will be used for monitoring and research, a senior Vijai Marine Services official said

Press Trust of India Panaji
Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday handed over a catamaran built by a private shipyard here to the Maldives government.

The 30-metre long vessel named "Thinaaveshi", built by Vijai Marine Services, was handed over to representatives of the Maldives government at a function here.

This is the largest catamaran vessel built in India, Sawant claimed.

"Handing over of this vessel to the ministry of environment, climate change and technology of Maldives indicates the strength of the 'Make in India' initiative," the chief minister said.

Goa's shipping industry has been contributing to this sector since 1961. Sawant said, adding that handing over the catamaran to the Maldives government is a proud moment for the state.

Representatives from the Maldives government will take the vessel to their country on Tuesday.

Also Read

Goa debt swells to Rs 24,000 cr, repay it before taking loans: Oppn

Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant

Goa aims for 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050: CM

Cyber crime threat to India's progress, security: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

VP urges MLAs to immobilise remote controls to contribute max in Parliament

Govt chalking out comprehensive strategy for tourism in Kashmir: Reddy

Rs 200 cr spent on salaries, facilities for RS MPs in last 2 years: RTI

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Albanese Sydney

Air India, Air India Express to operate special Haj flights from 4 cities

The ship can travel up to 100 nautical miles in the sea and will be used for monitoring and research, a senior Vijai Marine Services official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa Pramod Sawant shipyards

First Published: May 22 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

HC asks Delhi govt to file action plan on bomb threats received by schools

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Goa CM Sawant hands over catamaran built by a private shipyard to Maldives

Pramod Sawant
1 min read

AIADMK organises protest against spurious hooch deaths in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami
1 min read

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

Millennials redefining the consumer story in India, says report
2 min read

TCS to leverage Google Cloud's generative AI to design custom solutions

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Modi
3 min read

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon